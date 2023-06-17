Te Kaaroro Wins Architecture Award

The entrance to Te Kaaroro Nature Precinct, which connects Hamilton Zoo and Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park, is now award-winning. Designed by Edwards White Architects, the precinct entrance was one of three winners in the public architecture category at the 2023 Te Kahui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects Bay of Plenty and Waikato Awards held in Rotorua on Wednesday 14 June.

Hamilton City Council Mayor Paula Southgate is proud of all involved in the award-winning project.

“Congratulations to the team, staff, architects, and all those involved in its construction in bringing Te Kaaroro Nature Precinct to life,” said Mayor Southgate.



“It’s a stunning and a top-class addition to our visitor offering, and it’s wonderful to see it formally recognised with this win.”

Council’s Visitor Destinations Director Lee-Ann Jordan said the design work by Edwards White and the team had taken Te Kaaroro Nature Precinct to the next level.

“These two destinations are so special to Hamilton and Edwards White played a big role in uniting them in an authentic, natural way,” Jordan said.

Director Daniel Smith said the team at Edwards White were ‘immensely proud’ of the recognition and acknowledged the ongoing partnership with Hamilton City Council and the collaboration with Design well and Wraight and Associates who made up the design team.

“To have achieved success for Te Kaaroro and to contribute to Kirikiriroa’s beautiful public spaces is fantastic,” said Mr Smith.

“It’s a win for our whole design team.”

The award-winning entrance connects two of Hamilton’s most loved destinations - Hamilton Zoo and Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park and celebrates their shared conservation mission and values. The judges noted that the integration of architecture and landscape created a seamless flow between the two destinations and showcases successful collaboration between disciplines.

Mr Smith said the inspiration for the design came from the kaakaa and niho taniwha stories, with the colours of the kaakaa reflected in the canopy.

Visitors to Te Kaaroro can enjoy an unparalleled 360-degree view over Hamilton from the observation tower.

Council’s Lee-Ann Jordan says Te Kaaroro Nature Precinct is all about memorable encounters with nature.

The precinct adds to the amazing experiences already on offer in Hamilton Kirikiriroa - it is a place Hamiltonians can be proud of and visitors can enjoy. I encourage everyone to come and experience Te Kaaroro for themselves.”

