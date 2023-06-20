State Highway 6 Closed Following Serious Crash At Owen Junction

State Highway 6 is being closed to traffic as emergency services and contractors attend a truck crash near Owen Junction.

The crash, a truck rollover near Two Mile Creek Bridge north of Murchison, was reported shortly after one pm this afternoon.

Contractors have closed the road to allow the crash scene to be investigated and cleared. The highway is closed at Rait Road and east of Two Mile Bridge.

The closure is expected to last for some time, and there is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

There are no local detours, so people travelling between Nelson and Murchison and the West Coast should avoid the area, use an alternative route, or delay their travel until the highway is reopened.

The highway’s status can be checked on the Waka Kotahi website.

