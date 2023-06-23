Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Further human remains located at Pike River Mine

Friday, 23 June 2023, 1:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have located further human remains at Pike River Mine.

The remains of two, possibly three, miners were located in the crib room area during the final stages of the second borehole drilling programme.

All 10 boreholes have now been drilled, imaged, and resealed.

Detective Superintendent Darryl Sweeney says Police are not able to say who the men might be.

“Previously, Police have been able to narrow down the possibilities based on information about where the miners were working prior to the first explosion.

“Unfortunately, in this case, we’re not able to do that.

“We also located one of two missing drift runners — vehicles used to transport miners and materials underground — in the same area,” Detective Superintendent Sweeney says.

The families of all 29 miners were notified of the discovery on Wednesday.

“We recognise this process is extremely difficult for the families and we are committed to keeping them up to date on our investigation into the first explosion at the mine in November 2010.

“The completion of the borehole programme means we are now focusing on other aspects of the investigation.

“This includes working through witness statements and re-interviewing some of those involved,” Detective Superintendent Sweeney says.

All equipment was removed from the remote West Coast site last week and a blessing was held on Monday.

Detective Superintendent Sweeney today expressed his thanks to all those who worked on the borehole programme.

“This was an extremely unique and complex task that required everyone involved to constantly adapt and innovate.

“Much of the equipment was custom-built or modified to overcome the challenges of working in a dark, volatile environment that’s otherwise inaccessible.

“The quality of the images obtained is world-class and a testament to the hard work of many Police staff and external experts. I’m grateful for their knowledge, skills, and experience.”

