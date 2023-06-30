Arrest following suspicious fires, Wellington

A 25-year-old man has been arrested following a series of suspicious fires in Wellington last week.

The fires occurred at Central Fire Station Oriental Parade and two separate Roxburgh Street addresses in the early hours of 21 June.

The man is scheduled to appear in Wellington District Court on charges of Arson.

He will also be appearing on charges of Wilful Damage and Aggravated Robbery.

