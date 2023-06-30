Arrest following suspicious fires, Wellington
Friday, 30 June 2023, 12:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 25-year-old man has been arrested following a series of
suspicious fires in Wellington last week.
The fires
occurred at Central Fire Station Oriental Parade and two
separate Roxburgh Street addresses in the early hours of 21
June.
The man is scheduled to appear in Wellington
District Court on charges of Arson.
He will also be
appearing on charges of Wilful Damage and Aggravated
Robbery.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
As clickbait, the saga of OceanGate’s Titan submersible belongs to the same genre of real time news countdowns as the boys trapped in the Thailand caves, the trapped miners in Peru and the 18 month old baby girl trapped down a well in Texas. Except in the Titan’s case.... The minute by minute staples of real time coverage (the search is entering its third day, the crew’s oxygen supply is running out etc etc) were bogus. The US Coast Guard Service (the managers of the search effort) had been told with a high level of certainty that secret sonar devices had indicated the sub had fatally imploded around the time when first contact had been lost. More