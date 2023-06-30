Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

2023/24 Wellington City Annual Plan And Rates Confirmed

Friday, 30 June 2023, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Councillors have adopted the Wellington City Council 2023/24 Annual Plan, confirming the 12.3 percent rates rise previously signalled. The increase equates to an average of about $8 per household per week and will apply from tomorrow (1 July).

In total, the Council expects to collect $480 million (GST exclusive) of rates during for the year to 30 June 2024. The 2023/24 operating budget is $817.6 million and the capital budget is $566.1 million.

Public engagement on the draft budget took place during April. Changes to the draft include:

· An additional $2.3 million of operating expenditure for Wellington Water to repair more leaks.

· Increased organisational savings – a total of $14.6 million incorporated as part of this budget (up from $4.5 million in the draft budget) – on top of $30 million saved over the past three years.

Mayor Tory Whanau says the Council is managing major cost pressures – inflation, borrowing, depreciation and insurance – while doing what it can to keep the rates in line with forecasts.

“With this in mind, we will continue to identify savings which don’t affect our core services or crucial investment in long-term infrastructure, resilience and climate action.”

Councillor Rebecca Matthews, Chair of the Kōrau Tōtōpū Long-term Plan, Finance and Performance Committee, agreed it was a challenging budget. “I’d like to acknowledge the months of work, public engagement, hearings, submissions, and deliberations; and thank the team, community, and Councillors. It’s good to have broad support from Councillors, recognition of the constraints we have, and cohesion around decision-making.”

Alongside the 400 day-to-day services provided by the Council, key projects in the budget include significant investment in Wellington’s water, stormwater and wastewater infrastructure and transport networks; the Moa Point sewage sludge minimisation facility; and the development of Te Ngākau Civic Square precinct, including continuing the construction of the city’s new Te Matapihi ki te Ao Nui Central Library and strengthening the Town Hall.

The Council also agreed to increase the rates remission for low-income households from $500 to $700, meaning those who meet Government criteria are able to apply for up to $1400 off their rates (a Government rebate of up to $700 and a Council remission of up to $700).

Individual rates increases may differ from the average. Rates are based on a property’s capital value, land use and whether it receives targeted rates, a rates remission or is non-rateable. View more information about how rates are calculated.

Households will be able to look up their 2023/24 rates using the Council’s property search tool from late July. Rates notices will be sent in early August, with first instalments due 1 September.

From 1 July, some fees and charges for Council services will also increase, to help pay for the increased cost of delivering these services. Most increases are around 5–6 percent, in line with inflation. View the full list of changes.

The final 2023/24 Annual Plan will be available on the Council’s website in late July at wellington.govt.nz/annual-plan

Note:

· The 12.3% figure is after growth (the increase in the number of ratepayers).

· The capital budget includes $126.2 million for the sludge minimisation facility. Because of its inclusion in the budget along with associated revenue, the Annual Plan shows an accounting surplus of $64.8 million. As was consulted on as part of the draft budget, the Council is expecting an operating loss of more than $60 million.

· The 2023/24 Annual Plan is year three of the 2021-31 Long-term Plan. The Long-term Plan sets the Council’s direction for the next 10 years, outlining what it will be investing in, how much it may cost and how this will be funded. It is revised every three years. Find out about the development of the 2024-34 Long-term Plan.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Ripple Effects From The Titan Submersible Disaster

As clickbait, the saga of OceanGate’s Titan submersible belongs to the same genre of real time news countdowns as the boys trapped in the Thailand caves, the trapped miners in Peru, and the eighteen-month-old girl trapped down a well in Texas. Except in the Titan’s case the minute by minute staples of real time coverage (the search is entering its third day, the crew’s oxygen supply is running out, etc. etc.) were bogus. More



 
 
Government: Deposit Compensation Scheme Becomes Law

Kiwis will have up to $100,000 of their deposits in eligible institutions guaranteed in the event they fail under legislation passed today to strengthen and protect the financial system. The plan fully protects around 93% of depositors through the compensation scheme. More


Government: Making Food From Microalgae

Oceans & Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking has announced funding to help scientists and businesses look at which of hundreds of strains of microalgae might be suitable for including in foods like protein bars and shakes. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More

National: Labour’s Pump & Slump Will Hit Hard

Labour’s price hike at the fuel pumps this weekend will cause problems beyond the 29-cent spike, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says - “The price hikes will likely hit sausage rolls, bread, butter, and other basic food items." More


Government: PM Meets With President Xi

Chris Hipkins met Xi Jinping and Zhao Leji at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. “New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most significant and wide-ranging so I was pleased to reaffirm our important bilateral ties,” Hipkins said. More


PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 