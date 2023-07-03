Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Repairing Bridges Destroyed By Cyclone Gabrielle No Quick Fix

Monday, 3 July 2023, 5:42 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Council’s Director Community Lifelines David Wilson says we can now provide an update on what the timeframes are likely to be for fixing the eight bridges destroyed during Cyclone Gabrielle.

“The timeframes will not be palatable to all as they are dependent on favourable construction conditions and future funding decisions.

“Our immediate plan after Gabrielle was to provide temporary access to properties with either a bridge, ford crossing or alternative routes. This was to enable the rural sector to de-stock farms in the first 6 weeks after the storm.

“Council would like to thank adjacent landowners who allowed neighbours access to their properties during this time.”

With the most recent state of emergency and winter conditions many ford crossings have now become impassable, and residents are wanting more clarity about the future.

“When onsite conditions are more favourable, four temporary engineered crossing solutions are either in place like Bushy Knoll or awaiting to be installed for Hangaroa, Te Kowhai and Bruce roads.

“Our contractors are just as frustrated as the community is with the weather conditions. They have the resources and materials ready to install these structures but until we get a settled period of weather they may not be installed until summer” says Mr Wilson.

The landowner on Burgess Road has installed a private flying fox so their immediate welfare needs are met.

Two bridges on the Upper Mata and Ruakaka roads serve communities of about 40 people each. Temporary access options were considered but the onsite conditions at both bridges were too challenging to install temporary bridges or ford crossings.

“While these residents do have alternative road access, Council acknowledges that it will add another hour to their journey” says Mr Wilson.

For the last bridge on Hikuwai Road, a ford crossing was installed to allow the landowner to remove produce from his farm, but the river levels are too high to make this a safe option. A flying fox is being investigated but needs to pass the appropriate engineering and health and safety measures.

“Residents have asked about Bailey bridges, but these have been prioritised at a national level including the state highways” says Mr Wilson.

“While temporary solutions are planned residents are also asking about long-term fixes and timeframes.

“We are working with Waka Kotahi on major roading infrastructure replacement post Cyclone Gabrielle. Council needs to submit a cost-benefit evaluation on each destroyed bridge. This involves looking at alternative options, traffic volumes, detailing benefits of the project and the costs.

“If the evaluations are favourable and we can secure government funding, then the next challenge will be seeking the remaining costs from ratepayers. We are unable to provide the total replacement costs due to the different engineering challenges at each site. This will be clarified as part of the economic evaluation which will take four months to complete.”

Design, investigation and procurement processes will take at least 12-16 months and Council will have a rolling programme of fixing a number of bridges each year, but again this is dependent on funding.

“Council staff will start informing residents of the next steps over July-August, but we ask for patience as staff are still focussed on reopening the network after the most recent state of emergency.

“Over the last four months staff and contractors have been repairing 140 bridges damaged from Cyclone Gabrielle which has involved removing woody debris and undertaking structural fixes. We have to protect our remaining bridge stock to make sure we don’t lose any further bridges” says Mr Wilson.

To those families still stranded please reach out to our welfare teams if you need any support.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Greens Plan To Help Renters

One of the best things about the Greens plan to cap rent increases at 3% annually is that it spreads around some of the pain of the Reserve Bank’s brutal response to inflation. To date, the Reserve Bank‘s actions in relentlessly jacking up interest rates has targeted vulnerable groups – the young, the poor, the middle income earners with mortgages, the people in rental accommodation – who continue to bear almost all the pain of the Reserve Bank’s approach. More



 
 


Green Party: Makes Pledge To Renters

The Green Party is today making a Pledge to Renters: in the first 100 days of a new government, we will introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill to make sure everyone who rents always has a safe, healthy and affordable place to call home. More
Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports take effect from today, 1 July, to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 sole parents. MoreCharlotte Korte: Surgical Mesh Patient Safety Concerns

Health Select Committee members had the chance to stop the suffering, but failed to take decisive action. So many lives have already been destroyed, it is understandable that mesh injured women will feel utterly let down by their failure to prevent others from suffering the same fate. More


Government: Making Food From Microalgae

Oceans & Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking has announced funding to help scientists and businesses look at which of hundreds of strains of microalgae might be suitable for including in foods like protein bars and shakes. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 