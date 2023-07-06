Assessments Complete On Maungatapu Slip

Tauranga City Council were advised of a slip affecting private properties in Maungatapu, around 4pm yesterday (Wednesday, 5 July).

Council engineers worked together with Fire and Emergency NZ and Police into the evening to assess the slip and were onsite to determine if there was a risk to people or property.

Council engineers and geotechnical experts were onsite again this morning to reassess the slip and found there is no immediate risk to people living in the properties. This assessment has been shared with the property’s owners, who are preparing to clean-up and undertake any necessary works.

If people or nearby neighbours see any further signs of land movement, they are advised to self-evacuate and call emergency services immediately. To make any non-urgent enquiries residents should phone our call centre on 07 577 000.

