Assessments Complete On Maungatapu Slip
Thursday, 6 July 2023, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
Tauranga City Council were advised of a slip affecting
private properties in Maungatapu, around 4pm yesterday
(Wednesday, 5 July).
Council engineers worked together
with Fire and Emergency NZ and Police into the evening to
assess the slip and were onsite to determine if there was a
risk to people or property.
Council engineers and
geotechnical experts were onsite again this morning to
reassess the slip and found there is no immediate risk to
people living in the properties. This assessment has been
shared with the property’s owners, who are preparing to
clean-up and undertake any necessary works.
If people
or nearby neighbours see any further signs of land movement,
they are advised to self-evacuate and call emergency
services immediately. To make any non-urgent enquiries
residents should phone our call centre on 07 577
000.
