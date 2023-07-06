Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Mayor Acknowledges Death Of Board Member

Thursday, 6 July 2023, 6:51 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

Dunedin (Thursday, 6 July 2023) – Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich acknowledges the contribution of Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board member Brian Miller, who passed away over the weekend.

Mr Miller was a long-serving board member first elected in 1995, and who subsequently served three more terms from 2001–2004, 2010–2013 and 2019 to the present.

He was also a member of the working party overseeing development of Te Puna o Whakaehu.

Mr Radich says, “Mr Miller was one of those local community leaders who never left you in any doubt about his views, and who had a knack for capturing the community’s attention, including in his election campaigns.

“He was a passionate advocate over many years, and I personally admired his enthusiasm and vigour.”

“On behalf of Council, I would like to thank him for his service. His passing will be felt by his loved ones, his colleagues and the wider Mosgiel-Taieri community. We send our condolences and sympathies to all who knew him.”

