Arrests made after imitation firearm found

Friday, 7 July 2023, 11:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested two people after an imitation firearm was pointed out a car window in Mount Wellington overnight.

Police were called at 12.53am after the victim reported that while they were driving along Mount Wellington Highway a car pulled up beside his vehicle and the male driver pointed a firearm at him.

With the assistance of Eagle, Police monitored the vehicle as it travelled towards Sylvia Park.

Acting Inspector Steve Albrey, Relieving Area Prevention Manager, says Police conducted a vehicle stop and took a male and female into custody after locating an imitation handgun, along with a quantity of cannabis plant material and scales inside the vehicle.

“As a result this male has been charged with unlawful possession of an imitation firearm,” he says.

“Police advise that people carrying any sort of firearm; either real or not, in a public place or where groups of other people are present, could place themselves at risk.

“We want to reassure the community that we take matters such as these very seriously and will continue to hold these offenders to account.”

Police investigations remain ongoing and Police are not ruling out further charges.

