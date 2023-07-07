Police Monitoring Gang Movements This Afternoon

Police are aware and monitoring the movements of gang members through Counties Manukau this afternoon, as part of pre-funeral proceedings.

We have clear expectations around how we expect those involved to behave, and will respond to any issues that may arise.

Police will have zero tolerance for driving behaviour that puts other road users at risk.

We encourage anyone who is concerned about their safety in regards to the gathering, or who witness illegal behaviour happening now, to please call 111 immediately.

To report or send in any footage of the group causing concern, we encourage you to file a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

© Scoop Media

