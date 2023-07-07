Police Monitoring Gang Movements This Afternoon
Friday, 7 July 2023, 2:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are aware and monitoring the movements of gang
members through Counties Manukau this afternoon, as part of
pre-funeral proceedings.
We have clear expectations
around how we expect those involved to behave, and will
respond to any issues that may arise.
Police will have
zero tolerance for driving behaviour that puts other road
users at risk.
We encourage anyone who is concerned
about their safety in regards to the gathering, or who
witness illegal behaviour happening now, to please call 111
immediately.
To report or send in any footage of the
group causing concern, we encourage you to file a report
online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org
