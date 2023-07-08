Enquiries into unexplained death ongoing, Mahia
Saturday, 8 July 2023, 1:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Martin James:
Police are continuing to
make enquiries into the death of a man at an address
on
Kaiwaitau Road in Mahia on Thursday 6 July.
Police were
called to the address at around 12.25pm.
At this time, the
death is being treated as unexplained.
A scene examination
has now been completed and a post mortem examination will
take place today to determine the cause of death.
The
investigation into the circumstances of the death remains
ongoing.
Further information will be provided when we are
in a position to do
so.
