Enquiries into unexplained death ongoing, Mahia

Detective Inspector Martin James:

Police are continuing to make enquiries into the death of a man at an address

on Kaiwaitau Road in Mahia on Thursday 6 July.

Police were called to the address at around 12.25pm.

At this time, the death is being treated as unexplained.

A scene examination has now been completed and a post mortem examination will take place today to determine the cause of death.

The investigation into the circumstances of the death remains ongoing.

Further information will be provided when we are in a position to do so.

