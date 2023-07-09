Fatal crash, Hamilton

Two people have died after a crash on Ulster Street, Whitiora, early this

morning.

Police were called to the crash, which involved a car and a truck, about

3.45am.

Two people died at the scene.

Another two people have been transported to hospital in a critical condition.

The car caught fire following the crash, and three officers are being treated

for smoke inhalation after pulling occupants from the vehicle.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Please avoid the area if possible.

