Fatal crash, Hamilton
Sunday, 9 July 2023, 1:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two people have died after a crash on Ulster Street,
Whitiora, early this
morning.
Police were called to the
crash, which involved a car and a truck,
about
3.45am.
Two people died at the scene.
Another
two people have been transported to hospital in a critical
condition.
The car caught fire following the crash, and
three officers are being treated
for smoke inhalation
after pulling occupants from the vehicle.
The road remains
closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the
scene.
Please avoid the area if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More