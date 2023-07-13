Fatal Crash – Greenhithe

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash in Greenhithe this morning.

The crash, on the Tauhinu Road off-ramp, followed an incident where a motorbike rider failed to stop for Police.

Police had signalled for the rider to stop on State Highway 18 around 10.20am after units observed the vehicle speeding.

Very shortly after lights and sirens were activated, the rider has lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

They have since sadly died at the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is now underway.

Diversions will remain in place this afternoon while the Serious Crash Unit make enquiries.

As standard procedure in these circumstances, the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified of the incident.

Attributed to Superintendent Shanan Gray, Relieving Waitematā District Commander

