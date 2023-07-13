Fatal Crash – Greenhithe
Thursday, 13 July 2023, 12:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
in Greenhithe this morning.
The crash, on the Tauhinu
Road off-ramp, followed an incident where a motorbike rider
failed to stop for Police.
Police had signalled for
the rider to stop on State Highway 18 around 10.20am after
units observed the vehicle speeding.
Very shortly
after lights and sirens were activated, the rider has lost
control of the motorcycle and crashed.
They have since
sadly died at the scene.
An investigation into the
circumstances of the crash is now underway.
Diversions
will remain in place this afternoon while the Serious Crash
Unit make enquiries.
As standard procedure in these
circumstances, the Independent Police Conduct Authority has
been notified of the incident.
Attributed to
Superintendent Shanan Gray, Relieving Waitematā District
Commander
