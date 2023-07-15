Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NZ Police Media Statement - Incident In Shannon

Saturday, 15 July 2023, 6:23 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Shortly before 12.30pm Police came across a stolen vehicle in Foxton.

The vehicle was not pursued, but plans were put in place for road spikes to be used.

The vehicle avoided the spikes, and continued down the road a short distance where it has hit a number of parked vehicles.

It then collided with a stationary vehicle in the middle of Grey Street in Shannon, where community were together at an event celebrating Matariki.

An officer suffered a head injury while attempting to apprehend the driver of the offending vehicle.

The driver is now in Police custody, and the Police officer is receiving medical attention.

Monique Davidson - Horowhenua District Council Chief Executive says, “Obviously we are saddened by the impact one individual and their choices can have on a community who were coming together to celebrate what was meant to be a joyous and special Matariki event.”

