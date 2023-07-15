NZ Police Media Statement - Incident In Shannon
Saturday, 15 July 2023, 6:23 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council
Shortly before 12.30pm Police came across a stolen
vehicle in Foxton.
The vehicle was not pursued, but
plans were put in place for road spikes to be
used.
The vehicle avoided the spikes, and continued
down the road a short distance where it has hit a number of
parked vehicles.
It then collided with a stationary
vehicle in the middle of Grey Street in Shannon, where
community were together at an event celebrating
Matariki.
An officer suffered a head injury while
attempting to apprehend the driver of the offending
vehicle.
The driver is now in Police custody, and the
Police officer is receiving medical attention.
Monique
Davidson - Horowhenua District Council Chief Executive says,
“Obviously we are saddened by the impact one individual
and their choices can have on a community who were coming
together to celebrate what was meant to be a joyous and
special Matariki
event.”
© Scoop Media
