Positive Impact Of Local Events Recognised With Latest Council Grants

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 11:12 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Nearly half a million dollars of grant funding is set to offer locals and visitors opportunities to experience a wide range of events, as well as spark an uplift for the economy.

Councillors approved Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) latest events funding at a public-excluded session at its meeting on Thursday 29 June.

In total $492,835 was awarded as part of the annual contestable fund which goes toward attracting and supporting sports, arts, cultural and community events across the district.

Councillor Craig Ferguson, chair of the QLDC Events Funding Panel, said it was fantastic to see the sector regrowing.

“Having the biennial Warbirds over Wānaka airshow return, alongside international events such as Winter Games NZ and the Queenstown Marathon, is a huge boost. It shows the local industry’s fortitude and spirit.”

“As well as supporting the well-known large events, we’re very pleased to also help fund the district’s wide range of emerging shows and festivals including Ripe, Roam, The Wild and Queenstown Multicultural Festival.”

“These events lift our local economy, entertain and enlighten, and have a positive impact on our community’s wellbeing — whether it’s via residents enjoying what’s on offer or taking part as a volunteer.”

“If anyone is interested in volunteering for an event, I’m sure the organisers would welcome contact. And if people are keen to create something new, we’re always keen to see new events in the mix for consideration.”

QLDC’s Events Funding Panel, which consisted of councillors Craig Ferguson, Quentin Smith, Matt Wong and Barry Bruce, considered the applications in late May and approved the following (in alphabetical order):

$30,000 and over

  • Challenge Wānaka
  • LUMA Southern Light Project
  • New Zealand Open (golf)
  • Queenstown Marathon
  • Warbirds over Wānaka
  • Winter Games NZ

Under $30,000

  • Arrowtown Autumn Festival
  • Aspiring Conversations
  • Cyclorama E-Bike Festival
  • Lake Hayes A&P Show
  • Motatapu
  • NZ Mountain Film Festival
  • Queenstown Bike Festival
  • Queenstown Diwali Festival
  • Queenstown Multicultural Festival
  • Ripe
  • Roam
  • The Wild
  • Wānaka A&P Show
  • Wao Summit
  • Winter Pride

