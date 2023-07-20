Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Nominations Open For Absolutely Positively Superstars

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Absolutely Positively Wellingtonian Awards.

The annual awards are Wellington City Council’s way of acknowledging and celebrating outstanding or on-going service that enhances the rich fabric of our community, supports diversity in the Capital, and adds to the culture of the city.

Last year’s winners’ contributions ranged from facilitating Tikanga Māori and improving the lives of Pasifika people, philanthropists, artists, volunteers, and champions of LGBTQI+ rights.

Mayor Tory Whanau says these awards are the perfect way to honour those who make a truly positive contribution to our city.

“This is a chance to honour the hard mahi, dedication, and selfless generosity of people who may otherwise go unrecognised.

“They can come from all walks of life and contribute in many varied ways. We want to share their stories and say a big thank you for their mahi.”

Established in 1986, the awards were originally known as the Civic Awards, recognising Wellingtonians who had given significant voluntary service in the areas of community service or welfare, sport, culture, the arts, recreation and education.

In 1994, Wellington’s then Mayor Fran Wilde suggested reinvigorating the awards, to acknowledge those who have made a significant contribution to the city, often out of the public eye.

Five years later, in 1999, the Civic Awards became the Absolutely Positively Wellingtonian Awards.

Nominations can include anyone who has made a difference in our community and dedicated time, effort, and aroha to making the city a better place to live.

Nominations for the Absolutely Positively Wellingtonian Awards can be made at wellington.govt.nz/apw-awards up until 20 August.

© Scoop Media

Police have contained a serious incident that unfolded at a construction site in Auckland's CBD this morning. Multiple injuries have been reported and at this stage we can confirm two people have died. The male offender is also deceased. This incident unfolded after reports of a person discharging a firearm inside the site on lower Queen Street at around 7.22AM.


