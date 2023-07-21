Website Launch As Community Grants Applications Open

Network Tasman Trust’s annual grant applications open 22 July and this year, applying just got easier.

Every year the trust gives away approximately $120,000 to local community organisations and individuals through the Peter Malone Community Grants. This year the trust has launched a new website which will make the application process even easier, with everything able to be done online.

Trust Chair, Gwenny Davis says the trustees agreed it was important to make the process as seamless as possible for people and is looking forward to the ‘incredibly rewarding’ next stage.

“The trustees see it as a great privilege to be able to provide much-needed funds to local community projects. Last year we gave $160,00 to more than 80 groups and individuals. Reviewing those applications, we just can’t be anything but humbled and impressed by the amount of mahi that countless numbers of people contribute to support others and enrich our community. It’s incredibly rewarding, and really inspiring and we’re looking forward to doing it all again this year. This time, with a shiny new website for applicants to use.”

The entire process will be online and applicants will be able to save a draft version so they can complete it in separate stages, if necessary, and successful applicants will also be able to complete their accountability form online too. It will also make it easier for the trustees to review the applications.

Network Tasman Trust’s five grant categories are Social Support Services, Sport & Recreation, Education, Art & Culture, Environmental and Energy Saving. There is only one grant round every year. To apply, go to:

www.networktasmantrustgrants.org.nz

. Applications are open 22 July and close on Friday 25 August.

© Scoop Media

