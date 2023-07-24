Police’s ‘Offbeat’ approach to recruitment marketing

Policing is not all about wearing a blue uniform and driving a patrol car, and that’s evident in a new recruitment campaign aimed to get more people to join up and Police are using a new approach to do so.

Released today, the ‘Offbeat’ podcast series is Police’s latest major recruitment campaign using podcasts as a channel to bring to life some of the many different career paths available in Police.

Podcasting is used by other Police agencies, but this is the first series specifically featuring different careers to be launched as a recruitment marketing campaign.

This first season, a six-episode series, covers specialist roles such as Search and Rescue and Police Negotiator, to what it’s like working on the frontline, to being a Detective, Ethnic Liaison Officer Liaison or working as a Tactical Operator.

“There’s a huge breadth of roles available that suit different skillsets and personalities” says Paula (Te Ata) Hill, Director: Recruitment, New Zealand Police.

"This podcast campaign provides an insight to the roles and people behind the uniform who serve the people and communities of Aotearoa.”

“It’s about finding your own rhythm in your career with New Zealand Police, there are so many ways forward."

“For every role beyond frontline there is substantial initial and ongoing training involved. The opportunity in Police is that throughout your career there’s more than one path available to you throughout the motu. The podcasts outline the training process involved.”

Podcasts are growing significantly in popularity in New Zealand, and it is a natural fit to be able to explain in long form detail these roles and the realities of life as a Police Officer.

“We are looking for people who care about their community, people from all backgrounds and cultures, from across Aotearoa to join Police. You may find long-term reward as a frontline officer, or you might seek to move into other specialist roles or career paths. The choice is yours.”

