Monday update: Investigation update and name release

Monday, 24 July 2023, 4:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Superintendent Ross McKay:

Police have now completed a forensic examination of the downtown building site where a shooting occurred on Thursday morning.

Preparation work will now get underway to ensure the site can be handed back to the construction company. At this stage, Police anticipates this will likely be towards the end of the week.

Post-mortem examinations have been completed on all three people who died, including the offender.

We can now confirm he was 24-year-old Matu Reid, of Flat Bush.

While Thursday’s incident remains under Police investigation, we are in a position to provide some additional information to the public about how the situation ended on Thursday morning.

The post-mortem has identified injuries inflicted when shots were exchanged with Police officers, however it has also confirmed his fatal injury was self-inflicted.

The Police investigation will continue at the same time as the critical incident investigation, and a coordinated learning review.

As standard procedure the Independent Police Conduct Authority are also investigating.

Four people remain in hospital today. Three workers who were injured all remain in stable conditions and are continuing to recover well from their ordeal.

The Police officer injured is also continuing to make progress in hospital, however will have a long road to recovery from injuries.

Police are continuing to ensure support remains in place for the victims as well as our injured officer.

A large number of people have been spoken to as part of the investigation, however we are continuing to ask anyone with photos or videos which may be relevant to get in contact.

An online portal has been set up to capture these photos and video: https://tuscan.nc3.govt.nz/

Anyone else with information that can assist Police should call 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105. Please reference file number 230720/6744.

© Scoop Media

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
