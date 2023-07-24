Nelson Police Appeal For Assistance To Identify Dirt Bike Riders

Nelson Police are seeking public assistance to identify dirt bike rider/s in Nelson and Richmond area.

They ride Kawasaki dirt bikes which are a distinctive bright green in colour with black and white trim. One of the bikes has the racing number ‘888’ on the sides and front.

Police would like to locate the dirt bikes and speak with the owner/s.

We want to hear from any local residents with information that can assist police in identifying the owners or locating the bikes.

Anyone with information can contact Police on 105, quoting file number 230712/8670 or phone Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

