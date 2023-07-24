Nelson Police Appeal For Assistance To Identify Dirt Bike Riders
Monday, 24 July 2023, 6:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Nelson Police are seeking public assistance to identify
dirt bike rider/s in Nelson and Richmond area.
They
ride Kawasaki dirt bikes which are a distinctive bright
green in colour with black and white trim. One of the bikes
has the racing number ‘888’ on the sides and
front.
Police would like to locate the dirt bikes and
speak with the owner/s.
We want to hear from any local
residents with information that can assist police in
identifying the owners or locating the bikes.
Anyone
with information can contact Police on 105, quoting file
number 230712/8670 or phone Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
