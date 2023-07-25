Polestar Powers Destination Queenstown

Polestar New Zealand and Destination Queenstown are partnering to promote the decarbonisation of tourism in the world-famous holiday destination.

Polestar is the official vehicle partner of Destination Queenstown, with a brace of fully electric Polestar 2 cars already on the road with the regional tourism organisation.

Destination Queenstown CE, Mat Woods, says that securing the agreement with Polestar for the all-electric cars aligns two great brands that share a common vision: “We are delighted to partner with a renowned global EV brand that is committed to sustainability and has the same decarbonisation ambitions as we do. On top of that, Polestar 2 is a fantastic car to drive and fulfils all the extra requirements we have living in the mountains: super long range, powerful all-wheel drive and proven suitable for our weather conditions.”

Polestar 2 is particularly suited to the mountainous southern region thanks to its powerful dual-motor 350 kW drivetrain, range up to 487 km (WLTP) and 1,500 kg towing capacity.

Polestar New Zealand Brand Manager, Bruce Fowler, says Destination Queenstown’s focus on regenerative tourism and carbon zero goal is an ideal fit for Polestar: “Supporting these efforts with Polestar 2 is a practical way for us to contribute to the region’s ambitious plan, which is aligned with Polestar’s aim to produce a truly climate-neutral car by 2030.”

The Polestar 0 project is the company’s ambitious goal of creating a truly climate-neutral production car by 2030. The research initiative also aims to create a sense of urgency to act on the climate crisis by challenging employees, suppliers and the wider automotive industry to drive towards zero.

The two Polestar 2 vehicles are co-branded and have been on the road since 1 July 2023.

Photo: Polestar

