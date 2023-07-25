Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Meteor Extends Hamilton’s High-frequency Bus Network

Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 2:58 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Hamiltonians can easily get across the city west to east from 28 August when Waikato Regional Council launches the new Meteor bus service, which travels between Rotokauri and Silverdale in both directions.

The Meteor extends Hamilton’s high-frequency BUSIT network alongside the Comet that runs north to south and the Orbiter, which circles the city clockwise and anti-clockwise.

On the western side of town, the Meteor will travel from Rotokauri Road through Nawton, Dinsdale, Frankton and the CBD before crossing the river to Hamilton East, Hillcrest, Ruakura and the University of Waikato, ending at Nevada Road, Silverdale.

The service is designed to be quick and convenient. It makes an express stop outside the Hamilton Transport Centre on Bryce Street and runs approximately every 15 minutes during business hours on weekdays, and half hourly on evenings and weekends. People should look out for the orange colour scheme that already emblazes the Comet service.

COVID-19 and driver shortages delayed Meteor’s launch, but the concept follows earlier public consultation focused on refreshing the network. Public feedback clearly favoured more frequent services like the Orbiter and Comet.

Waikato regional councillor and Deputy Chair of the Future Proof Public Transport Subcommittee Angela Strange says it’s a milestone event for our public transport system: “Meteor is our first major service improvement since COVID-19 held up our plans. We are really excited to see our customers back in good numbers and to offer them the options they asked for to suit their travel needs.”

She encourages people try the service out: “If you travel to the CBD, Meteor’s regular frequency gives you a lot of options throughout the day. If you don’t already take the bus, you might enjoy sitting back and relaxing, not worrying about parking, petrol prices or your carbon footprint.”

Waikato Regional Council’s Director of Regional Transport Connections Mark Tamura says the new service forms a critical link with Hamilton’s CBD, as laid out in the regional public transport plan: “Frequent routes increase people’s travel options, expand connections, boost patronage and reduce our carbon emissions. That’s why these kinds of services are such an important part of our strategy for public transport in Hamilton.”

Community information sessions

The new high-frequency service replaces the regular-frequency Silverdale (2) and Frankton (8) routes and some bus stops will be retired, so the regional council invites anyone affected to attend information sessions at Hillcrest Library (1 August, 3.30pm) or Western Community Centre (3 August, 3.30pm). More information is also available online at busit.co.nz or by calling 0800 205 305.

Everyone can ride the Meteor for free on its official launch day, Monday 28 August.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM Hipkins: Reallocation Of Ministerial Portfolios

The Prime Minister has announced the reallocation of Kiri Allan’s ministerial portfolios, promoting newer Ministers who have demonstrated promise - “Ginny Andersen will become the Minister of Justice. Aligning the Justice & Police portfolios will be important in the coming weeks as we progress ram raid legislation to ensure young offenders face more accountability for their crimes." More


Gordon Campbell: On Talking Tough About Law & Order

Harsh sentences are being offered as a deterrent to crime, but voters are being sold a crock. Fear of consequences loses its sting when “normal” life is so harsh that some offenders feel they have nothing left to lose. For many, their experience (from childhood) of poverty, neglect, hunger, homelessness, mental illness, and physical and sexual abuse beats anything the courts could possibly impose. More


 
 

EMA: 2023 Policy Manifesto Highlights Business Wish List

Acknowledging the crucial role that the business sector plays in New Zealand’s success should be a priority for any incoming government following the October election, and that requires a shift in attitude says the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA). More

Maxim Institute: Will Crime Become The New Concern For Voters?

A rogue shooter loose in a CBD; innocents slaughtered; a city shut down; the perpetrator dying in a fusillade of police fire. Describing the event, the Prime Minister tears up before the cameras. Last month, Ipsos noted that crime had leapt to become the second most urgent concern for voters. More

Scoop Election Podcast: Winston Peters Photo Used In RNZ Doco Promo

On July 17, Radio NZ launched a podcast regarding ‘disinformation and misinformation’ entitled Undercurrent. The promotional video for this documentary featured photographs of David Seymour & Winston Peters, but the reason for including photographs of these political party leaders was not immediately clear. More


Tāmata Hauhā: Stop Playing With The ETS

Leading NZ land restoration & investment company, Tāmata Hauhā, calls on Government to stop the review of the Emissions Trading Scheme, saying it’s significantly undermining confidence in the role forestry has in fighting our climate emergency. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 