Road Closed, Te Puke

Many Kiwis were stunned by Chris Hipkins’ unexpected announcement that there would not be a capital gains or wealth tax on his watch. What made it so stunning was that it was preceded by the publication in April of meticulous research by the Department of Inland Revenue on the level of tax avoidance by the super-rich. More





Spain held an election last Sunday in which the two right wing parties were expected to win after a year of setbacks for the ruling centre-left government. The People’s Party, the traditional party of the centre right, was led by a gaffe-prone individual who struggled to connect with the electorate, while its running mate was Vox, a neo-liberal party of the extreme right, which campaigned against an allegedly “woke” government influenced by feminists and trans rights activists. More