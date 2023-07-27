Road Closed, Te Puke
Thursday, 27 July 2023, 9:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are executing a pre-planned Police operation on Te
Puke Highway, Te Puke this morning.
Te Puke Highway
between Bell Road and Welcome Bay Road is
closed.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
follow diversions.
Police thank motorists for their
patience and
cooperation.
