Glendene homicide: Patched Head Hunter sentenced

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton:

Today Police acknowledge the life sentence, with a minimum period of imprisonment of 20.5 years, handed down to patched Head Hunter Mikaere Puata-Chaney.

A little over a year ago, he left his home in Te Atatū Peninsula and committed a senseless and violent act by murdering his former partner Eliza Trubuhovich, and her father Geoffrey.

Eliza’s dog was also shot and killed at the Glendene property.

In doing so Mr Puata-Chaney has taken away much loved members of the Trubuhovich family, denying them their future.

Today’s sentencing does not bring back Eliza or Geoffrey, but Police send our best wishes to the Trubuhovich family as they continue to move forward with their lives.

The family has also asked Police to release a statement on their behalf.

Statement on behalf of a spokesperson for the family: On behalf of all the Trubuhovich family, relatives, and friends, we wanted to take a moment to express our heartfelt, deepest gratitude to all the professional experts.

That is the Police, detectives, lawyers, judge, and the Victim Support team who helped and supported us with their hard work, and willingness to go above and beyond throughout this case.

Finally, we reached the verdict he deserved. To those who offered assistance, prayer, support or just stopped by to give us hugs and comfort, and all the little things, we have been amazed & overwhelmed by the beautiful outpouring love, big support and kindness.

We are utterly devastated & dismal after the loss of our two cherished loved ones; our wonderful father and loving sister plus the dog Rocca.

Our lives will never be the same but what happened has brought everyone together and made us stronger. Their love and memories lives on in the lives they touched.

From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to each one of you for the all astounding work, love and support at this difficult time. It means a lot to me and more than words can express.



