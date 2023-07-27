Police Launch Homicide Investigation In Search For Yanfei Bao

Police have today elevated their investigation into missing Christchurch woman Yanfei Bao, to a homicide investigation.

Our search for Ms Bao is continuing with significant police resources committed to finding her and bringing her home to her family.

We have today informed Ms Bao’s loved ones of the development, and we know it is the news they did not want to hear. Our thoughts are with them, and her family is receiving support from Police.

Search efforts have taken place today in and around the Halswell River, the Greenpark area, Lake Terrace Road and near the New Brighton Road and Palmers Road intersection

Staff remain at a property on Trevor Street conducting a forensic examination.

Public information is a vital part of investigation, and we would now like to hear from any members of the public that saw Ms Bao’s car on Wednesday 19 July.

Police are interested in the movements of the car between when she was last seen on Trevor Street just before 10am, and when the vehicle was found on Iroquois Place at 10:45pm.

Ms Bao’s car is a silver Nissan Dualis with the registration number PKT556.

Further charges for a 52-year-old man charged with kidnapping on Sunday are being considered.

Ms Bao’s family continue to ask for privacy as they process the situation.

Information can be given to Police via 105, either by calling or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’.

Please reference file number 230720/5911.

