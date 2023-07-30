Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Serious crash, Kikikihi Road, Te Awamatu - Waikato

Sunday, 30 July 2023, 1:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle collision on Kihikihi Road.

Police were called around 5:20am.

Initial reports suggest one person is seriously injured.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and follow diversions.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

