Praise For SAR Specialists Following Massive Search Effort

Jan-Marie Burton who was reported missing last Wednesday from Kinloch, was

found in the Kawakawa Bay Reserve on the shore of Lake Taupō, late yesterday

afternoon (Sunday 30 July).

Police and LandSAR who have been looking for her for the last five days were

elated to find her in the reserve, 7km west of Kinloch.

Police are praising the sterling efforts of dozens of SAR specialists, who

have contributed to this massive effort.

“Search efforts since Wednesday involved up to 70 LandSAR staff and Police

from across the Central North Island and from afar afield as Waihi,

Whakatāne, Hawke's Bay and Whanganui. Searchers have been well supported by

Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Lake Taupō Volunteer Coastguard and Lake Taupō

Harbourmaster. Police also acknowledge the Kinloch community for its

support.”

“After being found she was checked by an air ambulance paramedic and she

was well enough to be transported to Taupo with the searchers on the

Coastguard vessel. She had not sustained any physical injuries and was

reunited with her family in Taupō, before being taken to Taupō Hospital for

assessment. Naturally her family was relieved to see she was safe."

“There was a lot of very determined people on this search, and the elation

of finding Jan was a little bit emotional," said Senior Constable Shepherd.

“Her family has been very supportive, and we have built a close

relationship over the last five days.”

“I would like to thank our Search and Rescue partners on a great effort,

which showcased the professionalism, tenacity, and persistence of everyone

who was involved,” Senior Constable Shepherd says.

© Scoop Media

