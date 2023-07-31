Praise For SAR Specialists Following Massive Search Effort
Jan-Marie Burton who was reported missing last Wednesday
from Kinloch, was
found in the Kawakawa Bay Reserve on the shore of Lake Taupō, late yesterday
afternoon (Sunday 30 July).
Police and LandSAR who have been
looking for her for the last five days were
elated to find her in the reserve, 7km west of Kinloch.
Police
are praising the sterling efforts of dozens of SAR
specialists, who
have contributed to this massive effort.
“Search efforts since Wednesday involved up
to 70 LandSAR staff and Police
from across the Central North Island and from afar afield as Waihi,
Whakatāne, Hawke's Bay and Whanganui. Searchers have been well supported by
Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Lake Taupō Volunteer Coastguard and Lake Taupō
Harbourmaster. Police also acknowledge the Kinloch community for its
support.”
“After being found she was
checked by an air ambulance paramedic and she
was well enough to be transported to Taupo with the searchers on the
Coastguard vessel. She had not sustained any physical injuries and was
reunited with her family in Taupō, before being taken to Taupō Hospital for
assessment. Naturally her family was relieved to see she was safe."
“There was a lot of very determined people on
this search, and the elation
of finding Jan was a little bit emotional," said Senior Constable Shepherd.
“Her
family has been very supportive, and we have built a
close
relationship over the last five days.”
“I
would like to thank our Search and Rescue partners on a
great effort,
which showcased the professionalism, tenacity, and persistence of everyone
who was involved,” Senior Constable Shepherd says.