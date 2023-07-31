Fatal Train Incident, Mount Maunganui
Monday, 31 July 2023, 7:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a young person has passed away after
being struck by a train in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga this
afternoon.
Emergency services responded to the
incident on Hewletts Road around 2:55pm.
Most of the
road in the area have reopened, but a small section of
Hewlett’s Road, MacDonald Street and Maunganui Road,
remains closed.
The death will be referred to the
Coroner.
