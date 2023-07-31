Fatal Train Incident, Mount Maunganui

Police can confirm a young person has passed away after being struck by a train in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the incident on Hewletts Road around 2:55pm.

Most of the road in the area have reopened, but a small section of Hewlett’s Road, MacDonald Street and Maunganui Road, remains closed.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

