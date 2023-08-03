Bledisloe Cup Game In Dunedin Saturday, 5 August: Get There Early

With 30,000 people expected to attend the All Blacks vs Wallabies Bledisloe Cup game on Saturday afternoon in Dunedin, many from far afield, people should plan to get there early, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Nicole Felts asks everyone who is driving to check their routes and weather warnings ahead of the trip.

“We expect heavy traffic to and from Christchurch, as well as congestion around Ashburton, Timaru and in Dunedin city.

“Please take extra care on the roads and check the weather forecasts before you leave and the Waka Kotahi traffic and travel page for any updates.”

“Please exercise patience on the roads, especially around pedestrians, and build in extra time to get around Dunedin Saturday afternoon and evening. We want everyone to get to the game and back safely.”

Transport Operations Centre signal operators will be monitoring key intersections and adjusting green light time where needed.

There are simple things we can all do to help keep everyone on the roads safe in wintry conditions, says Miss Felts:

Drive slower than you normally would – it only takes a split second to lose control in wet or icy conditions.

Avoid sudden braking or turning movements that could cause you to skid.

Use your highest gear when travelling uphill and your lowest downhill.

For vehicles without anti-skid braking systems, to avoid skidding or sliding, smoothly pump the brake pedal in short bursts rather than pressing long and hard.

Drive at a safe travelling distance because it takes longer to stop on slippery roads. In winter, especially in poor weather, double the two-second rule and leave a safe distance between you and the car you’re following.

When travelling in fog, rain or snow, drive with your lights dipped.

Makes sure everyone is wearing their seat belt throughout the full journey.

Check your tyres, wipers, lights, indicators, spare tyre.

Drive to the conditions - whether it’s the weather, the road you’re on, the time of day or the volume of traffic on the roads.

Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely. Share the driving if possible.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTASouthIsland

Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/WakaKotahiOS

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

