Appeal For Sightings Of Vehicle In Palmerston North Homicide Investigation

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson, Manawatu CIB.

Police investigating the death of a man in Palmerston North on Sunday are seeking help from the public in tracing movements of a vehicle of interest.

Officers were called to a Croydon Ave address around 2:35pm on August 6 to reports a firearm was discharged.

A man found with critical injuries later died at the scene.

Yesterday, the man’s body was removed from the scene. Family was present for this, and a formal blessing of the site was completed.

The address has now been handed back to whanau.

A post-mortem has been completed today.

Police are continuing to investigate the man’s death, and as part of our inquiries are seeking help from the public tracking a vehicle of interest.

It is a white 2005 Nissan Teana, registration HLQ924 (pictured).

Police believe this vehicle was in the Croydon Ave area at the time of the shooting, and it was located a short time later on Aranui Road, burnt-out.

There are a number of roads this vehicle may have taken to get to Aranui Road from the Highbury area, and Police would like to hear from anyone that has CCTV which show the roads this vehicle may have travelled on.

The Nissan may have been travelling in convoy with at least one more vehicle, and likely to have been travelling at speed.

If you have any information which may help Police track the movements of this vehicle, please contact Police on 105 and quote file number 230806/2952.

