Update: Auckland Police Monitor Gang Movements For Funeral
Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 6:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Inspector Richard Sami, Auckland City
Police.
An earlier operation monitoring gang
movements throughout the city has now wound down.
As a
result, two bikes have been impounded and one person is
behind bars following a checkpoint in Papakura this
afternoon.
Police deployed additional staff across
parts of Auckland to monitor movements of gang members in
relation to a funeral taking place.
A range of Police
staff were utilised, recording instances of unlawful
behaviour and facilitating a checkpoint in
Papakura.
One person was arrested for breaching
release conditions and two bikes were impounded. A number of
infringements were also issued.
Police placed
expectations on behaviours from the beginning and there were
minimal issues to deal with
today.
