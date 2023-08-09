Update: Auckland Police Monitor Gang Movements For Funeral

Attributed to Inspector Richard Sami, Auckland City Police.

An earlier operation monitoring gang movements throughout the city has now wound down.

As a result, two bikes have been impounded and one person is behind bars following a checkpoint in Papakura this afternoon.

Police deployed additional staff across parts of Auckland to monitor movements of gang members in relation to a funeral taking place.

A range of Police staff were utilised, recording instances of unlawful behaviour and facilitating a checkpoint in Papakura.

One person was arrested for breaching release conditions and two bikes were impounded. A number of infringements were also issued.

Police placed expectations on behaviours from the beginning and there were minimal issues to deal with today.

