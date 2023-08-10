Southern Motorists Asked To Keep Things Chill - Southern
Thursday, 10 August 2023, 6:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
‘Weather’ you love or hate wintery conditions, Police
are asking
motorists across Southern District to drive
with extra care on this brr-isk
morning.
Jack Frost
is biting across the district, with several crashes in the
Dunedin
area.
This includes on Stuart Street in the
city, as well as on bridges south of
Dunedin on State
Highway 1.
Give yourself extra following distance, and
delay travelling if at
all
possible.
