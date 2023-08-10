Southern Motorists Asked To Keep Things Chill - Southern

‘Weather’ you love or hate wintery conditions, Police are asking

motorists across Southern District to drive with extra care on this brr-isk

morning.

Jack Frost is biting across the district, with several crashes in the Dunedin

area.

This includes on Stuart Street in the city, as well as on bridges south of

Dunedin on State Highway 1.

Give yourself extra following distance, and delay travelling if at all

possible.

© Scoop Media

