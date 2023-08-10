Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Plan To Solve Affording Housing In Queenstown Lakes District Big Step Closer

Thursday, 10 August 2023, 2:38 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Councillors today voted to endorse a significant partnership plan that addresses affordable housing access in the district.

Grow Well Whaiora’s Joint Housing Action Plan aims to ensure the community can easily access housing that’s quality, secure, stable, and affordable.

The action plan was jointly created by Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC), Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga – Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Kāinga Ora, and Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust. It also had input from Kāi Tahu and Otago Regional Council.

Mayor Glyn Lewers says the partnership’s plan is a cohesive approach toward housing in the district, and he’s pleased Councillors unanimously endorsed it at today’s full Council meeting.

“Given the complexity of housing issues, and the district’s unique challenges, partnering with central government and the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust significantly widens what we’re capable of addressing.”

The action plan features nine housing solutions which largely focus on the less-visible, but-vital levers and regulations that influence the building and availability of housing.

Solutions include exploring public-private partnerships, buying and developing land, seeking rental solutions for the district’s workforce, and continuing to support and amplify Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust’s work.

Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust Chief Executive Julie Scott says demand for its housing services has amplified over winter with over 1,000 eligible households now on the Trust’s waiting list.

“We’ve witnessed a growing need for both affordable rentals and entry-level housing to purchase, so we welcome the key actions within the Joint Housing Action Plan, which will assist in delivering a range of housing options for low-moderate income households living and working in our district.”

The action plan aligns with Kāi Tahu’s values framework including the three key tenets: whanaukataka (family and community focussed), haere whakamua (future focussed), and tikaka (appropriate action).

Key performance indicators drafted into the plan include increased housing numbers and options, increased proportion of more-affordable homes, decrease in housing being a barrier to recruiting and retaining staff, and an increased sense of community wellbeing relating to housing.

Grow Well Whaiora will report annually on progress with the indicators so the group’s partners and the public can know how it is progressing.

The plan was presented in draft stage to the community earlier this year for feedback, with 71% of respondents either supportive or neutral.

It will next be presented to the Grow Well Whaiora Governance Group for endorsement.

While the plan’s solutions will bear more fruit in the medium-to-long term, QLDC continues to support Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust for more immediate solutions.

FURTHER INFORMATION | KĀ PĀROKO TĀPIRI

Joint Housing Action Plan’s Nine Housing Solutions

  1. Form a clear, evidence-based understanding of the district’s housing issues and regularly monitor key indicators.
  2. Realise opportunities to purchase and develop land for the provision of affordable housing in the Queenstown Lakes District.
  3. Enable affordable housing choices through legislative and other tools.
  4. Continue to support and amplify the work of the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust and other providers through various means.
  5. Influence and incentivise developers to provide affordable housing.
  6. Focus on rental solutions for the district’s workforce in collaboration with the community.
  7. Further developer public/private partnerships to deliver affordable housing and choice.
  8. Implement National Policy Statement on Urban Development changes and review District Plan to enable more affordable housing and choice.
  9. Design and implement structure plans (frameworks to guide the development or redevelopment of an area) with the community.

Attached: Draft Joint Housing Action Plan (to be endorsed in coming weeks by Grow Well Whaiora Governance Group). Includes further context, statistics, and full lists of KPIs and solutions.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2308/QLDC_Joint_Housing_Action_Plan.pdf

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Essential: Monthly New Zealand Poll

Essential has launched a new monthly poll to be published on the second Wednesday of each month tracking voting intention and public attitudes to political and social issues in Aotearoa. More


Gordon Campbell: On The BlackRock Deal & Banning Cellphones

If a National/ACT government had negotiated the renewables deal with the giant investment firm BlackRock, it is safe to assume that we would be never hearing the end of it. Only National and Act, we would be told, would have had the business nous and forward-looking partnership of the very sort that climate-conscious customers for our exports are demanding. More


 
 
Megan Woods: Empowering Kiwis To Have A Say In The Energy Transition

The Government is seeking feedback on an ambitious programme to transition NZ towards a low emissions economy. Consultations include managing the gas industry’s transition to a low emissions future, an Interim Hydrogen Roadmap on the future role of hydrogen, & regulations to enable offshore renewable energy development. More


Government: Hauraki Gulf Protection Area Tripled

Marine protection nearly tripled with nineteen new marine protection areas, increasing coverage to 18% of the Gulf, with bottom trawling and Danish seining to be banned from large areas, and tailored fisheries plan to support unique ecosystems. More


Election Podcast: For Whom The Poll Tolls

Former Labour Party advisor Clint Smith & Christchurch City Councillor Sam MacDonald discuss political polling with Scoop. More

PHCC: Where The Parties Stand On Tobacco, Alcohol, & Unhealthy Food

Tobacco, alcohol, & unhealthy food are responsible for almost a third of Aotearoa’s preventable health burden, yet a new survey out shows political parties are widely split on whether they would support evidence-informed policies that limit the harm of these products. More


Gun Control NZ: Large Majority Of Kiwis Support Gun Registry

71% of Kiwi adults support the gun registry, with only 14% opposed. There is majority support from voters for all main parties, including 53% of those intending to vote for ACT supporting the registry. More


Gordon Campbell: On Winston Peters’ Troubled Tango With David Seymour

ACT’s ideological mission to destroy any and all of the creative partnerships between the state, business, science and public health, should be causing Winston Peters a few sleepless nights. The very name 'New Zealand First' was a rebuke to globalisation and the unfettered free market forces that David Seymour now aims to resurrect. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 