Eight Charged Following Search Warrants In Dunedin And Queenstown

Eight people are due before the courts after a series of Police operations focusing on organised crime and drug dealing terminated in Dunedin and Queenstown recently.

The Southern District Police Organised Crime Unit executed a series of search warrants at Dunedin and Queenstown properties, resulting in the seizure of significant quantities of drugs, including MDMA, cocaine, cannabis, methamphetamine and LSD, along with in excess of $50,000 cash and illegal firearms.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh says, “these arrests and seizures are the result of ongoing investigations across the district.

“The six separate warrants focused on significant drug dealing activity which have contributed to harm within the community.

“The arrests should serve as a warning to organised crime groups or anyone involved in the possession of drugs to supply.

The Organised Crime Unit work are dedicated to disrupting this illegal activity which causes significant social harm, and holding those involved to account.”

The eight people arrested are aged between 25 and 35 and face a raft of charges related to the supply of drugs and firearms related offences.

They are due to appear in the Dunedin and Queenstown District Courts in due course.

