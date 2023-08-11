Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Arrest Fleeing Driver In Auckland

Friday, 11 August 2023, 5:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Inspector Daniel Meade.

One person is in custody after failing to stop in Auckland earlier this afternoon.

At around 1.40pm Police received a report of a Ute running a red light at the intersection of Green Lane West and Puriri Drive, Epsom.

The Ute has then crashed into another vehicle waiting at the intersection to turn.

Thankfully the driver of the other vehicle was unharmed.

The Ute, which has since been confirmed as stolen, has driven off from the scene.

Not long after Police have located the vehicle and signalled for the driver to stop.

The male driver failed to stop and Police have elected not to pursue.

The Police Eagle helicopter has then observed the driver behaving erratically through St Lukes and into Morning Star Place in Morningside, where he has then crashed into a parked car.

The driver has abandoned the car and fled on foot to a nearby bush area.

Police, with the assistance of a dog unit, have located the man and taken him into custody.

It is incredibly fortunate no one has seriously been injured as a result of this man’s actions. We believe the driver may be under the influence of a substance.

Police enquiries are continuing.

