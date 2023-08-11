Police Arrest Fleeing Driver In Auckland
Friday, 11 August 2023, 5:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Inspector Daniel Meade.
One
person is in custody after failing to stop in Auckland
earlier this afternoon.
At around 1.40pm Police
received a report of a Ute running a red light at the
intersection of Green Lane West and Puriri Drive,
Epsom.
The Ute has then crashed into another vehicle
waiting at the intersection to turn.
Thankfully the
driver of the other vehicle was unharmed.
The Ute,
which has since been confirmed as stolen, has driven off
from the scene.
Not long after Police have located the
vehicle and signalled for the driver to stop.
The male
driver failed to stop and Police have elected not to
pursue.
The Police Eagle helicopter has then observed
the driver behaving erratically through St Lukes and into
Morning Star Place in Morningside, where he has then crashed
into a parked car.
The driver has abandoned the car
and fled on foot to a nearby bush area.
Police, with
the assistance of a dog unit, have located the man and taken
him into custody.
It is incredibly fortunate no one
has seriously been injured as a result of this man’s
actions. We believe the driver may be under the influence of
a substance.
Police enquiries are
continuing.
