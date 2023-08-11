Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community Feedback Encouraged On Management Of Local Cemeteries

Friday, 11 August 2023, 3:42 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

The framework for having a welcoming and accessible space for remembering loved ones in our local cemeteries is due for review.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Community Services General Manager Kenneth Bailey encouraged members of the community to consider proposed changes to Council’s existing Cemeteries Bylaw 2017 | Kā Ture Urupā and share their feedback.

“If you’re interested in how we protect and maintain the ten operational cemeteries across our district, please do take the time to have your say,” he said.

The proposed changes include:

  • Using the terms ‘inter’ or ‘interment’ instead of ‘burial’, as ‘inter’ is the broader, more commonly used industry practice. The definitions of ‘memorial’ and ‘monument’ have also been clarified.
  • Clarification on the restrictions and regulation of promotional activities within cemeteries.
  • Additional wording around the regulation of vehicle use within cemeteries.
  • Further detail around the appointment and function of the Cemeteries Administrator, the sale of plots, the interment of people without means, and the installation and maintenance of monuments and grave structures.

The review of the Cemeteries Bylaw is separate to the Cemeteries Handbook, which was adopted in 2019.

The bylaw is designed to regulate activities within QLDC owned and operated cemeteries and includes enforcement provisions for non-compliance. The handbook is an operational document that supports the bylaw by providing guidelines, processes, and fees and charges.

“The handbook is not being consulted on within the scope of this latest process. However, the community can still provide their feedback through submissions to the bylaw review which will be considered when the handbook is next reviewed,” added Mr Bailey.

To provide feedback on the draft Cemeteries Bylaw 2023| Kā Ture Urupā go to letstalk.qldc.govt.nz before 5.00pm on Monday 11 September. Copies of these proposals can be viewed at Council offices and Libraries district-wide.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Political Tweetwatch: 'Thomas Cranmer' Investigates Tamihere Donations to TPM

Gordon Campbell: On Gender Posturing

What is it with right wing politicians getting standing ovations for doing the bare minimum? US presidential hopeful Ron De Santis has been acclaimed for picking the kids up from school while his wife was receiving chemo treatment. Wattaguy, right? Closer to home, Tara Ward did a great piece for the Spinoff on Sam Uffindell’s parliamentary speech about how he gives his wife “a break” by going shopping at the supermarket once a month. More



 
 
Government: 50,000 More Kiwis Eligible For Insulation Grants

Extending eligibility criteria means many more lower-income homeowners will now meet the criteria and more families will be able to enjoy comfortable homes without feeling they need to economise on heating. More


Peter Dunne: The Election Countdown Is On

In 2020, almost 68% of votes were cast before election day, up considerably from the 47% cast early in 2017. By election day this year most voters will have already voted. More


PAMU: Putting A Value On Our Native Ecosystems

Landcorp Farming Ltd (PAMU) is leading a joint project to measure the benefits of our native ecology in economic terms, driven by the desire to reward landowners and farmers for looking after and improving indigenous ecosystems. More

Government: Hauraki Gulf Protection Area Tripled

Marine protection nearly tripled with nineteen new marine protection areas, increasing coverage to 18% of the Gulf, with bottom trawling and Danish seining to be banned from large areas, and tailored fisheries plan to support unique ecosystems. More


PHCC: Where The Parties Stand On Tobacco, Alcohol, & Unhealthy Food

Tobacco, alcohol, & unhealthy food are responsible for almost a third of Aotearoa’s preventable health burden, yet a new survey out shows political parties are widely split on whether they would support evidence-informed policies that limit the harm of these products. More


Gun Control NZ: Large Majority Of Kiwis Support Gun Registry

71% of Kiwi adults support the gun registry, with only 14% opposed. There is majority support from voters for all main parties, including 53% of those intending to vote for ACT supporting the registry. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 