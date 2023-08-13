Boil Water Notice Issued For Luggate
Sunday, 13 August 2023, 12:59 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council
The Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has today
issued a precautionary boil water notice to the residents of
Luggate, near Wānaka.
This notice affects all
properties on the Luggate township water supply, QLDC
Infrastructure Operations Manager Simon Mason
said.
“The notice was issued early this morning
after routine testing by Veolia detected a fault with
chlorine dosing which they are currently working to repair.
Advice from Public Health South in these situations is that
all residents and businesses should boil water as a
precaution,” said Mr Mason.
It is advised to boil
all your drinking water for at least one minute for the
following:
• Drinking water - including cold
beverages and ice-making
• Food preparation -
including washing uncooked foods such as salad, vegetables,
and fruit.
• Preparing baby formula
•
Washing food utensils
• Brushing your
teeth
• Pets
“We will issue further
advice as the situation changes,” he
added.
