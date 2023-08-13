Have You Seen Willow?

Attributed to Inspector Jason Homan.

Willow is 2 and has gone missing from her home on Zodiac Street, Henderson this afternoon.

She was last seen in the garden playing with a sibling.

Willow is wearing a pink jersey, jeans and black and white chucks.

Her family is incredibly worried for her and Police request if anyone has seen her to get in contact.

Police search and rescue and LandSAR, supported by eagle are currently searching the Swanson area.

Residents in the Zodiac Street area are asked to check their property for the toddler.

Any sightings of Willow in the past two hours are asked to be reported Police on 111, quoting event number P055661546.

