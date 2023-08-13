Have You Seen Willow?
Sunday, 13 August 2023, 8:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Inspector Jason Homan.
Willow
is 2 and has gone missing from her home on Zodiac Street,
Henderson this afternoon.
She was last seen in the
garden playing with a sibling.
Willow is wearing a
pink jersey, jeans and black and white chucks.
Her
family is incredibly worried for her and Police request if
anyone has seen her to get in contact.
Police search
and rescue and LandSAR, supported by eagle are currently
searching the Swanson area.
Residents in the Zodiac
Street area are asked to check their property for the
toddler.
Any sightings of Willow in the past two hours
are asked to be reported Police on 111, quoting event number
P055661546.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More
What is it with right wing politicians getting standing ovations for doing the bare minimum? US presidential hopeful Ron De Santis has been acclaimed for picking the kids up from school while his wife was receiving chemo treatment. Wattaguy, right? Closer to home, Tara Ward did a great piece for the Spinoff on Sam Uffindell’s parliamentary speech about how he gives his wife “a break” by going shopping at the supermarket once a month. More