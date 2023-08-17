Man Charged Over Botany Fatality Last Year
Thursday, 17 August 2023, 2:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have charged a man in connection with an incident
in Botany last year in which a woman died.
Initially a
crash [1] occurred near the intersection of Cascades and
Botany Roads on 10 September 2022, at around
12.25pm.
Miaoyuan Liang, 70, was taken to Auckland
City Hospital but on 15 September 2022 died as a result of
her injuries.
An investigation has been ongoing into
the circumstances of the incident.
Today, Police have
arrested and charged a man with manslaughter.
The
45-year-old man was expected to appear in the Manukau
District Court this afternoon.
Police are not able to
comment further while the matter is before the
Court.
