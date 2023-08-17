Man Charged Over Botany Fatality Last Year

Police have charged a man in connection with an incident in Botany last year in which a woman died.

Initially a crash [1] occurred near the intersection of Cascades and Botany Roads on 10 September 2022, at around 12.25pm.

Miaoyuan Liang, 70, was taken to Auckland City Hospital but on 15 September 2022 died as a result of her injuries.

An investigation has been ongoing into the circumstances of the incident.

Today, Police have arrested and charged a man with manslaughter.

The 45-year-old man was expected to appear in the Manukau District Court this afternoon.

Police are not able to comment further while the matter is before the Court.

© Scoop Media

