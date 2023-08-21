Serious Crash, Manukau Rd, Epsom - Auckland City
Monday, 21 August 2023, 6:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash
in Manukau Road, Epsom this morning.
The crash was
reported to Police at about 4.45am.
Two people have
been taken to hospital, one in a critical condition and one
with serious injuries, following the single vehicle
crash.
Manukau Road between Pah Road and Banff Avenue
has been closed and diversions are in place.
The
Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.
Motorists are
asked to avoid the area or expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
There's been a massive increase in Defence spending by the Labour government. The big ticket items include roughly $3B to buy, equip, & operate four new Poseidon anti-submarine planes, $1.5B on five Hercules cargo planes, $1B to replace Sea Sprite helicopters, & this year’s $419M pay increases to recruit & retain Defence personnel. Unlike nurses & teachers, however, Defence personnel didn’t have to fight for their pay increases, which were handed to them in this year’s Budget. More