Serious Crash, Manukau Rd, Epsom - Auckland City

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash in Manukau Road, Epsom this morning.

The crash was reported to Police at about 4.45am.

Two people have been taken to hospital, one in a critical condition and one with serious injuries, following the single vehicle crash.

Manukau Road between Pah Road and Banff Avenue has been closed and diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

