Serious Crash In Takapuna - Waitematā

Police are assisting Ambulance Services in Takapuna after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Taharoto Road this afternoon.

Police were called at around 3.55pm, and a 42-year-old man appears to have suffered serious injuries and been taken to hospital.

Two westbound lanes of Taharoto Road are currently blocked, and Police are putting traffic management into place.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

