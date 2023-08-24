Auckland CBD Gas Leak

Fire and Emergency crews were called to a gas leak at the intersection of Customs Street East and Gore Street in Auckland's city centre at 4.48pm this afternoon.

There are currently four fire crews and support crews with gas detection equipment in attendance. The leak is coming from a manhole.

Deputy National Commander Brendan Nally said an Emergency Mobile Alert (EMA) with safety advice had gone out to those in the area.

"We ask anyone near the intersection of Customs Street East and Gore Street to keep their doors and windows closed.

"We also urge members of the public to avoid the area to allow our crews to continue working on site and to ensure emergency vehicles have access to the area."

