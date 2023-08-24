Serious Crash, State Highway 1, Oakleigh - Northland

Police are responding to a two vehicle crash on State Highway 1 at Oakleigh, south of Whangarei.

The crash was reported around 6:40pm.

One person received serious injuries and is being transported to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is closed and diversions are in place at Springfield Road and Salmon Road.

