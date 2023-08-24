Serious Crash, State Highway 1, Oakleigh - Northland
Thursday, 24 August 2023, 8:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a two vehicle crash on State
Highway 1 at Oakleigh, south of Whangarei.
The crash
was reported around 6:40pm.
One person received
serious injuries and is being transported to
hospital.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
The road is closed and diversions are in
place at Springfield Road and Salmon
Road.
