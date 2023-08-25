Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Possible Snow Sunday Late Afternoon/evening Canterbury Alpine Passes

Friday, 25 August 2023, 5:57 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Snow could arrive at the end of this weekend in some parts of Canterbury, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

People driving on SH73 east of the Craigieburn Cutting, the Arthur’s Pass route between the West Coast and Canterbury, and on higher points of the Lewis Pass, SH7, are warned that snow may fall above 600 metres Sunday evening and overnight.

Road crews are well prepared for snow and ice on the alpine Canterbury and West Coast passes, says Waka Kotahi Maintenance Contract Manager Steve Rusbatch.

Crews will also be on the watch on the Akaroa highway, SH75 and Ashburton to Darfield via SH77.

“Winter driving conditions continue over the next few days with the potential for ice overnight and snow above 600 metres.”

“With a few skifields expected to be open this weekend, people just need to be prepared,” he says. “Our usual winter driving tips remain: watch for shaded areas and bridge decks where black ice forms overnight and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front. Check the highway conditions on our journey planner before heading out.”

© Scoop Media

