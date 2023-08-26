Serious Crash, SH26, Te Aroha - Waikato
Saturday, 26 August 2023, 5:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a two-vehicle collision on SH26,
Te Aroha.
The crash was reported at
3:53.
Initial indications suggest there are serious
injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area as
traffic is being diverted via Rawhiti
Road.
