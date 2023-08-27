Robbery Cavendish Drive, Manukau
Sunday, 27 August 2023, 5:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
At about 03:12 am this morning, four males have entered
the McDonald’s on Cavendish Drive and have stolen some
items from staff working in the store.
Police are
working with staff to determine what has occurred.
The
McDonald’s has been closed for further police
investigation later today.
Police are following a
strong line of enquiry and can reassure the public that this
appears to be an isolated
incident.
