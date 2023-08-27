Robbery Cavendish Drive, Manukau

At about 03:12 am this morning, four males have entered the McDonald’s on Cavendish Drive and have stolen some items from staff working in the store.

Police are working with staff to determine what has occurred. The

McDonald’s has been closed for further police investigation later today.

Police are following a strong line of enquiry and can reassure the public that this appears to be an isolated incident.



© Scoop Media

