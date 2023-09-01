Homicide Investigation Launched, Mount Roskill

A homicide investigation is underway in Mount Roskill, following a man’s death in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to a commercial address on Richardson Road at around 12.54am after a man was found unresponsive following an assault.

After receiving medical assistance, he died at the scene.

A scene guard is in place as an examination is being conducted.

Police are working hard to establish exactly what has occurred and who is responsible.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation allows.

Anyone with information to assist with the investigation is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 230901/9031 or by going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

Information can also be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111 via Crime Stoppers.

