Homicide Investigation Launched, Mount Roskill
Friday, 1 September 2023, 9:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A homicide investigation is underway in Mount Roskill,
following a man’s death in the early hours of this
morning.
Police were called to a commercial address on
Richardson Road at around 12.54am after a man was found
unresponsive following an assault.
After receiving
medical assistance, he died at the scene.
A scene
guard is in place as an examination is being
conducted.
Police are working hard to establish
exactly what has occurred and who is
responsible.
Further updates will be provided as the
investigation allows.
Anyone with information to
assist with the investigation is asked to contact Police on
105 quoting file number 230901/9031 or by going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
Information
can also be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111 via Crime
Stoppers.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
'Thomas Cranmer' Outlink: Police Long Overdue with Albert Park OIAs
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts
Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of its tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid having to face rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More