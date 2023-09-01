Main Sewage Pipeline Under Rata Street To Be Replaced

Preparation works ahead of a project to replace a main sewage pipeline running under Rata Street, between the Nikau Crescent/Rata Street intersection and the Totara Street/Rata Street intersection, in Mount Maunganui are set to begin on Monday, 4 September.

Both lanes of Rata Street will remain open to traffic next week, but parking on the northern side of the street will be temporarily removed.

Preparation works are expected to take 5 - 7 days, and involve assessing existing underground services, between the hours of 7am - 5pm.

If all goes well next week, then the next stage of the project will begin on Monday, 11 September.

Wall Lane will remain open throughout works.

Residents are advised to take extra care when travelling through the Rata Street area.

The full project is expected to be complete by the end of October 2023.

We will provide updates on progress next week and appreciate the community’s patience as we carry out this important work.

