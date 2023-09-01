Main Sewage Pipeline Under Rata Street To Be Replaced
Friday, 1 September 2023, 1:01 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
Preparation works ahead of a project to replace a main
sewage pipeline running under Rata Street, between the Nikau
Crescent/Rata Street intersection and the Totara Street/Rata
Street intersection, in Mount Maunganui are set to begin on
Monday, 4 September.
Both lanes of Rata Street will
remain open to traffic next week, but parking on the
northern side of the street will be temporarily
removed.
Preparation works are expected to take 5 - 7
days, and involve assessing existing underground services,
between the hours of 7am - 5pm.
If all goes well next
week, then the next stage of the project will begin on
Monday, 11 September.
Wall Lane will remain open
throughout works.
Residents are advised to take extra
care when travelling through the Rata Street area.
The
full project is expected to be complete by the end of
October 2023.
We will provide updates on progress next
week and appreciate the community’s patience as we carry
out this important
work.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts
Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of Mational's tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More
Thomas Cranmer: Police Long Overdue with Albert Park OIAs