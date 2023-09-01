Get Revved Up For Motorcycle Awareness Month

Local motorcyclists are encouraged to get in quick to secure their spot in the free bike maintenance evenings happening in Tauranga this September as part of Motorcycle Awareness Month.

The two events will see mechanics from Bayride giving practical demonstrations and working one-on-one with attendees on their own bikes - lubricating and cleaning the chain, adjusting suspension, changing engine oil, checking brakes, tyre pressure and depth, and ergonomic adjustments like handlebars and levers.

September is the perfect time to underline some key safety measures to protect riders says Bay of Plenty Region ACC Injury Prevention Partner Jessica Davies.

“Every year we see increased numbers of motorcycle registrations in September with riders dusting off their bikes after the worst of the winter weather or new motorcyclists buying bikes.

“More riders doing more riding means more risk, especially after a winter layoff. Having a well-maintained motorcycle is just one step you can take to lessen the risk on the road,” says Jessica.

The events are a collaboration between Bayride, Travel Safe, and ACC, and include free nibbles and opportunities for further training. Numbers are limited so reserve your place now for either Tuesday 19 or 26 September, 5:30pm – 7:30pm at https://bayride-motorcycle-maintenance.timetap.com.

Another date to mark in the calendar is the free slow speed skills contest on Saturday 16 September, 10am – 12pm in the Bayride parking lot. The fun social event features a free sausage sizzle and coffees and is aimed at improving skills and handling, and riders who demonstrate the best control at slow speeds can win prizes.

Travel Safe Team Leader Sonia Lynds says some sobering statistics show the need to support motorcyclists as some of our most vulnerable road users.

“Events like the free bike maintenance evenings and the slow speed skills contest are great ways for riders of all levels to upskill and meet other motorcyclists.

“ACC data tells us that on average about fifty riders lose their lives each year on New Zealand roads and motorcyclists are twenty-one times more likely to be injured or killed than car drivers travelling the same distance,” says Sonia.

To acknowledge this statistic ACC are asking riders to get behind 21 For September - 21 simple things all riders can do to get ride ready https://www.rideforever.co.nz/riding-in-new-zealand/motorcycle-awareness-month/motorcycle-awareness-month/.

