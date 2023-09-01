School Strike For Climate Otautahi Returns To The Streets Once Again To Raise Their Voices In A Call To #VoteClimate

This national Climate Action Week, school strikers and climate activists of all ages are protesting to show politicians and voters that climate breakdown is the most important issue this election, and that action is needed NOW.

The biggest event of the week is the Vote Climate March, on Saturday 23rd, 1pm, at the Bridge of Remembrance, Christchurch. We’ve held previous strikes on weekdays, but this protest, we are trying something new. “It’s go big or go home”, says Lucia of SS4C. “We need everyone at this protest- students, voters, adults, children… let’s make our voices heard.”

Previous strikes across the country have mobilised over 38,000 people combined. With branches across the country from Pōneke to Tāmaki Makaurau, and so many events organised, we expect this week to mobilise unprecedented numbers of protestors.

“I am protesting because this election is taking place at a crucial tipping point for our planet’s future. I want to tell politicians that I will not sit passively by and watch emissions rise and extreme weather events ruin people’s lives”, says Aurora Garner-Randolph of SS4C.

Our demands for the Vote Climate March are that all political parties commit to the Climate Shift ten point plan for climate action. Supported by 39 climate and political action organisations, the plan is guided by three key themes: real emissions reductions, supporting frontline communities, and restoring and rewilding nature. “Climate Shift’s plan outlines a vision for a sustainable Aotearoa”, says Pippa Marshall of SS4C. “All political parties need to commit to the plan immediately to avert climate disaster”.

For interviews, call Aurora on 0274652064

Ōtautahi Climate Action Week public schedule:

Monday 18th: Die-in at Christchurch City Council (53 Hereford Street) in protest of the Tarras Airport development. 4pm. Tuesday 19th: ‘Change My Mind’ performance piece. Bridge of Remembrance • 4pm- 6pm ish Thursday 21st: Litter cleanup: Meet at the front of the South New Brighton Community Hall (74 Beatty Street) at 4pm. Saturday 23rd: THE BIG EVENT: VOTE CLIMATE MARCH 1pm, Bridge of Remembrance Sunday 24th: Climate Action Campus Spring Market 9am-1pm • 180 Avonside Drive, Avonside, Christchurch

