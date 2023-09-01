Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

School Strike For Climate Otautahi Returns To The Streets Once Again To Raise Their Voices In A Call To #VoteClimate

Friday, 1 September 2023, 6:39 pm
Press Release: School Strike 4 Climate Otautahi

This national Climate Action Week, school strikers and climate activists of all ages are protesting to show politicians and voters that climate breakdown is the most important issue this election, and that action is needed NOW.

The biggest event of the week is the Vote Climate March, on Saturday 23rd, 1pm, at the Bridge of Remembrance, Christchurch. We’ve held previous strikes on weekdays, but this protest, we are trying something new. “It’s go big or go home”, says Lucia of SS4C. “We need everyone at this protest- students, voters, adults, children… let’s make our voices heard.”

Previous strikes across the country have mobilised over 38,000 people combined. With branches across the country from Pōneke to Tāmaki Makaurau, and so many events organised, we expect this week to mobilise unprecedented numbers of protestors.

“I am protesting because this election is taking place at a crucial tipping point for our planet’s future. I want to tell politicians that I will not sit passively by and watch emissions rise and extreme weather events ruin people’s lives”, says Aurora Garner-Randolph of SS4C.

Our demands for the Vote Climate March are that all political parties commit to the Climate Shift ten point plan for climate action. Supported by 39 climate and political action organisations, the plan is guided by three key themes: real emissions reductions, supporting frontline communities, and restoring and rewilding nature. “Climate Shift’s plan outlines a vision for a sustainable Aotearoa”, says Pippa Marshall of SS4C. “All political parties need to commit to the plan immediately to avert climate disaster”.

For interviews, call Aurora on 0274652064

Ōtautahi Climate Action Week public schedule:

Monday 18th:

Die-in at Christchurch City Council

(53 Hereford Street) in protest of the Tarras Airport development.

4pm.

Tuesday 19th:

‘Change My Mind’ performance piece.

Bridge of Remembrance • 4pm- 6pm ish

Thursday 21st:

Litter cleanup:

Meet at the front of the South New Brighton Community Hall (74 Beatty Street) at 4pm.

Saturday 23rd:

THE BIG EVENT:

VOTE CLIMATE MARCH

1pm, Bridge of Remembrance

Sunday 24th:

Climate Action Campus Spring Market

9am-1pm • 180 Avonside Drive, Avonside, Christchurch

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from School Strike 4 Climate Otautahi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts

Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of Mational's tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More


Thomas Cranmer: Police Long Overdue with Albert Park OIAs



 
 
Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More


Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Manifestly Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More


Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 